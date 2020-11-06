Jaguars injury report for Thursday: OT Cam Robinson added with a knee injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars had four new additions to their injury report Thursday (technically just two), including starting offensive tackle Cam Robinson (knee). He didn’t participate as a result and joined safety Brandon Watson (hamstring), who also sat Thursday’s session out, as the two players to be added after Wednesday.

Defensive end Adam Gotsis and tight end James O’Shaughnessy were the other two additions to the injury report, but they simply had days off.

When looking at the players who were on the injury report Wednesday, there was only one change as tight end Tyler Eifert (neck) was upgraded to full participation. That doesn’t come as a surprise as Doug Marrone said he was one of several players trending upward to play Sunday against the Houston Texans earlier this week.

On offense, the biggest story on the injury report has been quarterback Gardner Minshew II, who was projected to miss Sunday’s game after reports surfaced last week about a significant thumb injury he revealed. The news came after he hid the injury for weeks (sustained Week 5 vs. the Texans) and simply felt it was no longer bearable to play with. That said, Minshew didn’t participate Wednesday or Thursday and is highly likely to be ruled out on the final injury report. That, of course, would give rookie Jake Luton the nod to be starter as he’s been taking a lot of starter reps this week.

Additionally, starting center Brandon Linder (hip) and right guard A.J. Cann (shoulder) remained limited. That means Friday will be a big day for them in addition to Robinson because the Jags could be without three starting offensive lineman if they are all listed as questionable, doubtful, or out on the final injury report.

If the three can’t go the Jags have Will Richardson down as their backup left tackle, Tyler Shatley as their backup center, and rookie Ben Bartch as their backup guard.

On defense starting weak-side linebacker Myles Jack (ankle), cornerback Sidney Jones (ribs), and safety Jarrod Wilson (hamstring) remained limited. With Marrone saying he was confident that Jack and Wilson would be ready to go earlier this wee, it appears Jones is the biggest question mark. It would be huge for the Jags if he can suit up because he was their best player in the last meeting with the Texans, accumulating three tackles, a pick, and four pass breakups.

If Jones can’t go, the Jags could play Chris Claybrooks in his place and move Tre Herndon to nickelback.