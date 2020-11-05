Jaguars injury report: LB Myles Jack, several other starters listed as limited Wednesday

The Jacksonville Jaguars had 10 players on their injury report for Wednesday, and of course, the most notable was quarterback Gardner Minshew II. The news broke last week about him having a significant thumb injury, which would sideline him and bring Jake Luton into the lineup to take on the Houston Texans.

Another notable to join Minshew was tight end Tyler Eifert (neck/ scheduled day off), who was limited after Doug Marrone said he was trending upward earlier in the week. As the days pass by, that could lead to him being a full participant, which could be a big deal for Luton who will be taking the field for his first start.

Every individual that was listed as limited Wednesday was a starter, which will be something worth watching over the coming days. However, linebacker Myles Jack (ankle) and safety Jarrod Wilson (hamstring) were two players who Marrone told the media he felt comfortable about returning Sunday against the Houston Texans.

There were also two offensive linemen to be listed on the Jags’ injury report in Brandon Linder (hip) and A.J. Cann (shoulder). Linder’s injury is one he seemingly sustained this week in practice because he hasn’t surfaced on any previous injury reports, and if he can’t play, Tyler Shatley will start in his place. As for Cann, he exited Week 6’s game against the Detroit Lions and was replaced by rookie Ben Bartch as a result. Bartch also had to start for Cann Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Lastly, starting cornerback Sidney Jones IV surfaced on the list with a rib injury. When considering how he’s performed and the solid game he had against the Texans Week 5, his absence would be a huge blow to the Jags’ defense, which needs all of its playmakers available. However, if he can’t suit up, Chris Claybrooks could be the one to replace him on the perimeter, which would allow Tre Herndon to remain in the slot.