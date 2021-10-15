Jaguars injury report: LB Myles Jack stays behind as Jags make trip to London

The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently on their way to London for the second international game of the 2021 NFL regular season but took their flight without two members on the active roster. Those players were new offensive line addition Rashaan Coward and linebacker Myles Jack.

The absence of both are injury related as they both were on the injury report Thursday and didn’t practice. With Coward, it’s an ankle injury that caused him to surface on the injury report on Thursday. With Jack, the oblique injury that he sustained Sunday against the Tennessee Titans caused him to miss his second consecutive day of practice.

LB Myles Jack and OL Rashaad Coward won't make the trip to London for the Jags and their injury report for today is as follows: pic.twitter.com/N1YGkNpIKA — James Johnson (@SportsGrind_Don) October 14, 2021

With Coward staying in Jacksonville, the Jags only have seven active offensive lineman, but they could activate someone off their practice squad. Currently there are three options on the unit to be activated in interior lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, KC McDermott, and Jared Hocker.

With Jack out, the Jags will likely start a combination of Damien Wilson and Dakota Allen at their interior linebacker positions as they did when the veteran was injured Sunday. However, Allen had to leave the game early, too, due to a shoulder injury, but he’s been a full participant the last two days. The Jags also have Shaquille Quarterman and Chapelle Russell on the depth chart as interior linebackers.

Aside from the aforementioned names there were limited changes to the injury report for the Jags. Defensive lineman Adam Gotsis was added to the report, but it was because he took the day off to rest. Then on offense, receiver Marvin Jones Jr. was upgraded to full participation after taking a personal day off.

Receiver DeVante Parker and cornerback Xavien Howard missed practice for the Miami Dolphins Thursday, but were expected to make the trip according to Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald.

Both Howard and Parker are expected to make the trip to London, per source. https://t.co/glvAsVPnTM — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 14, 2021

To keep up with the latest in Dolphins news, feel free to head over to Dolphins Wire as we get closer to Sunday’s game.