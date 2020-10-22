Jaguars injury report: Jack, Wilson land DNP designations, Ozigbo participates in full

The Jacksonville Jaguars put out their first injury report for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, which will involve a trip to the west coast. In total, their were 14 players listed on it, with 10 being ruled limited, three non-participants and one full participant.

Among the notables who didn’t participate were linebacker Myles Jack (ankle) and safety Jarrod Wilson (hamstring), both of whom left Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions early. Their respective injuries were ones they suffered from prior to Week 6, causing Dakota Allen and Brandon Watson to be called on two replace both.

The #Jaguars only had three players to miss practice. LB Myles Jack was among them. Also, RB Devine Ozigbo was a full participant. He could be nearing a return. pic.twitter.com/N1VgIT4k25 — James Johnson (@SportsGrind_Don) October 21, 2020





The lone full participant on the list, Devine Ozigbo, was worth mentioning as he was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury before Week 1’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. His designation from Wednesday could be a sign that he’s ready to return soon after after he was “designated to return” from IR a week ago.

As for the notable limited participants, Josh Lambo was the most significant. After missing Weeks 3-6 and the kicking game being greatly effected, the team also designated him to return Wednesday, which is a sign that he’s progressing well from his hip injury.