Jaguars injury report: A.J. Cann, several others upgraded to full participation Thursday

The Jacksonville Jaguars upgraded several players to full participation Thursday in preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals. Among them were guard A.J. Cann (illness) and safeties Brandon Watson (knee) and Andrew Wingard (core muscle), all of whom were limited Wednesday.

Cann’s return to full participation was one many predicted, however, Wingard’s situation is good news as he left Week 3’s game against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter. Watson was the player to replace him, which means that the Jags could’ve had low numbers at safety Sunday if either didn’t make progress health-wise.

The most notable name on the injury report , D.J. Chark, remained a limited participant in practice after missing last Thursday’s game. Earlier in the week, coach Doug Marrone said the team had been awaiting some tests for Chark to return to practice, and evidently, those tests came back good enough.

Another key name on the injury report who was limited was newly acquired kicker Stephen Hauschka, who didn’t participate in practice Wednesday. This could be a sign that he may be a full participant Friday and is trending to potentially be ruled probable on the final injury report.

The last notable name on the injury report was center Brandon Linder, who once again didn’t participate in practice after missing Wednesday’s session. The veteran has been recovering from a knee injury he sustained in the third quarter of the Jags’ Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans, which caused him to miss Week 3’s game against the Dolphins. Tyler Shatley has been playing in his spot since the injury and that would once again be the case Sunday if Linder can’t suit up.

Listen to the latest from Jags Wire’s own James Johnson and Phil Smith on their podcast “Bleav in the Jags.” Subscribe via Apple Podcasts and check out our archived episodes via Bleav Podcasts.