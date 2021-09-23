Jaguars injury report: 2 sit out, 5 limited in Wednesday practice

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the Arizona Cardinals’ next opponent. They released their first injury report of the week on Wednesday. It was somewhat lengthy. Two players sat out with injuries and another five were limited.

Starting center Brandon Linder (back) was unable to practice Wednesday, and reserve defensive tackle Jay Tufele was out with an illness.

Among those who were limited Wednesday were starting right guard A.J. Cann (hamstring), cornerback CJ Henderson (groin), cornerback Tre Herndon (knee), defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle) and linebacker Jordan Smith (knee) were all limited on Wednesday.

Linebacker Lerentee McCrary (hamstring) was a full participant and on the injury report, as was receiver Laviska Shenault (shoulder).

Did not participate

C Brandon Linder

DT Jay Tufele

Limited participation

OL A.J. Cann (hamstring)

CB C.J. Henderson (groin)

CB Tre Herndon (knee)

DL Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle)

OLB Jordan Smith (knee)

Full participation:

WR Laviska Shenault (shoulder)

Lerentee McCrary (hamstring)

