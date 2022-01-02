Jaguars inactives for Week 17 game vs. Patriots

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots and it included four players. Those players were cornerback Nevin Lawson, running back Mekhi Sargent, linebacker Dakota Allen, and tight end James O’Shaughnessy.

Allen (shoulder) and O’Shaughnessy (hip) were on Friday’s final injury report. The former was ruled questionable after being limited all week, while the latter was rule OUT after not practicing at all.

Both players sustained their respective injuries in Week 16’s game against the Jets. Allen’s injury was one that ruled him questionable to return, while O’Shaughnessy was hurt on the Jags’ last offensive drive of the game after hauling in a catch that was converted for a first-down. O’Shaughnessy was visibly in pain afterward and the team had to use a time out as a result.

The Jags just signed Sargent on Dec. 27, so there wasn’t a strong chance for him to play. However, the choice to sit Lawson is interesting as he’s one of the Jags most experienced cornerbacks with Shaquill Griffin on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

As for the Patriots’ list of inactive, they are as follows: