Jaguars inactives for Week 12 game vs. Falcons

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be looking to garner their third victory of the 2021 season Sunday, and have a beatable Atlanta Falcons team coming to town to earn it against. However, they will have to do it without one of their defensive team captains in Shaquill Griffin, who Urban Meyer said would miss the game and officially showed up on the inactives list Sunday morning.

However, the veteran cornerback wasn’t the only notable to surface on the list as the Jags also listed tight end, Luke Farrell, among its group of six inactive players for the first time this season.

In addition to Griffin and Farrell, the full list is as follows:

Per #Jaguars PR, the following players will be inactive today: CB Shaquill Griffin

LB Dakota Allen

OL KC McDermott

TE Jacob Hollister

TE Luke Farrell

DE/OLB Jordan Smith

Farrell, who was drafted by the Jags in the fifth round this April, is one of the team’s few rookies to play in every game to this point and even garnered two starts this season. However, with veteran tight end James O’Shaughnessy returning from injured reserve, it appears Farrell was the odd man out when it comes to his position.

As for the Falcons, running back Cordarrelle Patterson was cleared to play. However, linebacker Deion Jones will miss the game after being a late addition to the injury report this week.

