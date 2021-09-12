Jaguars inactives for Week 1 game vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars released their list of seven inactive players for their regular season opener against the Houston Texans. The full list included five players on defense and just two on offense and is as follows.
Of the listed players, cornerback Tre Herndon (MCL sprain) and edge-rusher Jordan Smith (knee) were on the final injury report Friday.
As for the Texans, they had a list of eight players who were inactive. That included all four players who surfaced in the status column of their injury report from Friday in defensive end Jonathan Greenard, defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr., linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis, and quarterback Deshaun Watson.
