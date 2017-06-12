Jaguars to host eight tryout players at minicamp

The Jaguars will host eight tryout players at their mandatory minicamp this week.

Jacksonville will get look-sees with fullback Lamar Atkins, tight end Ashton Broyld, cornerback Charles Gaines, quarterback Justin Holman, punter Peter Mortell, long snapper Taybor Pepper, receiver Garrett Scantling and kicker Nicholas Weiler.

Holman took over as the starting quarterback at Central Florida when Blake Bortles left for the NFL. Holman passes for 2,952 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2013, but he started only three games last season as he was hampered by a leg injury.

Holman participated in the Jaguars’ rookie minicamp last month, too.