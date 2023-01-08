Jaguars to host Chargers in AFC Wild Card Round

The fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars will host the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Chargers next weekend in an AFC Wild Card Round matchup.

The day and time will be announced later Sunday after the entire postseason field is set.

The matchup became official before the Chargers even played their last regular season game against the Denver Broncos. When the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals during the 1 p.m. ET slate of games, the Chargers clinched the fifth seed and the Ravens secured the sixth.

Back in September, the Jaguars traveled across the country to play the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. While Jacksonville cruised to a 38-10 blowout win, it was a week after Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a rib cartilage fracture in Week 2.

Herbert completed a season-low 55.6 percent of his passes in that loss and finished the game with one touchdown and one interception.

The rematch will pit a much healthier and hotter version of the Chargers against a similarly hot Jaguars team. Jacksonville finished the regular season on a five-game winning streak and Los Angeles has the chance to do the same Sunday afternoon.

The postseason game at TIAA Bank Field will be the fifth home playoff in Jaguars history. The franchise hosted once in January 1999, twice in January 2000, and once in January 2018. The Jaguars went 3-1 in those games.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire