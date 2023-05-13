Jaguars hold rookie minicamp; Pederson talks schedule, London series

The Jacksonville Jaguars broke into rookie minicamp Friday to showcase the new talent acquired via the 2023 NFL Draft, along with undrafted free agency. Participants ranged from the aforementioned rookies to veterans competing on a try-out basis or participating to get extra work in as they continue with the team.

Veterans that worked out over the two-day affair included linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, running back Darwin Thompson, defensive tackle Carlos Davis, outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka and receiver Jacob Harris. Giles-Harris played for Jacksonville from 2019-20 after being signed by the team as a UDFA in 2019 out of Duke.

Prior to the first practice Friday, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson indicated that a few rookies, including wide receiver Parker Washington, linebacker Ventrell Miller and defensive tackle Raymond Vohasek would be limited. All three were on the field, but did not participate in every drill throughout the day.

Ultimately, with 49 players participating, Pederson said that it was a good opportunity for coaches to see what they've got both on the practice field and in the classroom.

"Just being able to watch them move around and kind of begin the process of how they are going to fit with our team and current team and just get a good feel for these guys these next couple days," Pederson said of the process with rookie camp.

During rookie minicamp, players are not able to participate in pads, nor is contact allowed. Only simulated team sessions can be conducted, which means the process is more about the players running around and working through drills than actual football played on game day.

The weekend affair — along with the remainder of the offseason — will be about players competing for limited roster spots. Pederson preached depth on the roster and fostered competition by bringing in younger players to push and motivate veterans.

"It's always difficult [to make the team] outside of say maybe your first-round pick or your second, third-round pick, but the rest of the guys are competing. They're competing with our guys and that's what you want," Pederson said.

Pederson happy with Jaguars' schedule, has no issues with London

The Jaguars got an opportunity to get a close eye on the team's schedule earlier in the week.

The team will play back-to-back games in London for the first time in league history, while Jacksonville will also have an opportunity to experience three prime-time games, including Sunday, Monday and Thursday Night Football for the first time since 2008.

Pederson was asked about the team's schedule, indicating he is happy with how it turned out.

"I liked it. Obviously, we knew our opponents going into the schedule, but I think was excited to get the three prime times other than the two London games, to have the Monday night game here, a Sunday night game here is exciting for our fans, obviously for us and our players [too]," Pederson said.

"And then the Thursday in New Orleans is a road Thursday game and against a great opponent. So I thought the schedule was great."

The Jaguars will have to deal with the travel to London, as they have every year since 2013, but this year comes with a bit of a twist as they play the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 1 before staying in London to face off against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 8. Still, Pederson isn't worried about the prospect of staying there a bit longer.

"We just stay there. We just stay there for a week and we do have a game after that when we come back, but we're on the east coast and travel is not bad when we come back and we gain the time, so it doesn't really affect anything that we do, preparation, nothing like that," he said.

The Jaguars will stay at the Grove Hotel before moving to Hanbury Court for the next week.

"We're excited. I've never been there, so it'll be exciting to move there. We'll go play the first game and we'll go to Hanbury, so it's like coming back home."

Several draftees showcase why they were selected

While the weekend affair isn't necessarily the time to anoint players, it can give you a closer look to see if they belong even on a physical level.

For the Jaguars' early-round draftees, it was easy to see instantly why they were given the opportunity during draft weekend.

The three players that stood out the most were first-round pick Anton Harrison, second-round selection Brenton Strange and third-round pick Tank Bigsby.

For Harrison, the young offensive lineman worked exclusively at right tackle, indicating that is likely where he will play this coming season. He looked like one of the largest humans on the field and seemed to move well during drills.

Strange, who has been thought to be a do-it-all tight end for Jacksonville, looked every bit as big as his listed height and weight at 6-foot-4, 253 pounds. He routinely caught passes thrown to him and looked smooth while running routes. At one point, Strange made a grab that inspired some praise from the local media.

Bigsby, who played collegiately at Auburn, was one of the more impressive players on the field given his size, speed and agility. He showcased that during individual running back drills throughout the day.

The Jaguars will hold their first Organized Team Activity on May 22, the first opportunity for coaches to see their team, including all veterans, practice together.

