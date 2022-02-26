Jaguars hiring Ryan Paganetti as director of coaching analytics

New Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has already announced his full on-field coaching staff, and he continues to fill several off-field roles. Most recently, the team announced the hiring of Ryan Paganetti as the director of coaching analytics.

Paganetti was previously a longtime assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles. He served in several roles since joining the team in 2015 but was most recently an assistant linebackers coach who also worked in game management.

In his new role with the Jags, it’s presumable that he will take a more behind-the-scenes approach, working with coaches to formulate game plans based on analytics. In his introductory conference, Pederson mentioned taking advantage of analytics.

Paganetti worked with Pederson in Philadelphia, and he’s one of several of his former assistants to join the staff.

Before his time with the Eagles, Paganetti worked as an assistant coach at Belmont Hill School in Massachusetts and has also been a scouting intern for the Dallas Cowboys, per his LinkedIn account.