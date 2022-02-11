Jaguars hiring Bill Shuey as outside linebackers coach

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hiring former Chicago Bears assistant Bill Shuey as their outside linebackers coach, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Sheuy handled the same role last season for the Bears. He spent a total of four years with the franchise as outside linebackers coach, pass rush analyst and a quality control coach.

Shuey and new Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson overlapped twice with the Philadelphia Eagles. Shuey was a marketing intern in 1999 and training camp assistant in 2000 when Pederson was a backup quarterback on the team. Shuey remained with the Eagles through the 2010 while Pederson returned to the franchise as an offensive quality control coach in 2009. They spent two years working together in Philadelphia before Shuey moved to the college ranks for six seasons at West Chester and Widener.

