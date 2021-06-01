Jaguars hire Nick Sorensen as special teams coordinator

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The Jaguars have hired a new special teams coordinator.

The team announced the hiring of Nick Sorensen on Tuesday. He takes the place of Brian Schneider, who recently took a leave of absence for personal reasons.

Sorensen has spent the last eight years on the staff of the Seahawks and was most recently the secondary coach and nickel specialist. He worked under Schneider as an assistant special teams coach earlier in his career.

The Seahawks are the only other NFL team that Sorensen has worked for as a coach. He spent a year as a volunteer defensive quality control coach at Youngstown State after wrapping up a 10-year playing career that included four seasons with the Jaguars.

Sorensen and Schneider are not the only people with Seahawks ties to join Jacksonville this year. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer, wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal, cornerback Shaquill Griffin, running back Carlos Hyde, wide receiver Phillip Dorsett

Jaguars hire Nick Sorensen as special teams coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

