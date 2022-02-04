Jaguars hire former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson for vacant position
Sources: The #Jaguars are hiring Doug Pederson as their new coach.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 4, 2022
Doug Pederson is back in the NFL, as the former coach of the Eagles has been hired to tutor Trevor Lawrence as the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Pederson’s first interview of the 2022 hiring cycle was with Jacksonville and he became the favorite after Buccaneer’s offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich appeared to have doubts about working with Trent Baalke.
The 54-year-old Pederson had a 42-37-1 record in five seasons with the Eagles, reaching the playing three times, and leading Philadelphia to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title in 2018.
An organizational meltdown in 2020 led to Pederson being fired after a 4-11-1 season and Carson Wentz getting traded to the Colts.
An aggressive play-caller and former NFL quarterback in his own right, Pederson and second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence should mesh well, the Jaguars will again have the No. 1 pick, and 12 picks overall.
