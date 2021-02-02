Jaguars hire Brian Schottenheimer, now have coaching staff full of Seahawks ties originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Urban Meyer is assembling a coaching staff loaded with ties to the Seahawks. The Jaguars new head coach has hired Brian Schottenheimer as passing game coordinator, Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

Former Seahawks’ OC Brian Schottenheimer reached agreement to become the Jaguars’ Passing Game Coordinator, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2021

Schottenheimer will be working under offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, whom Schotty replaced in Seattle in 2018.

Jacksonville also hired longtime Seahawks special teams coordinator Brian Schneider and former senior offensive assistant Sanjay Lal. Schneider will remain special teams coordinator while Lal will serve as wide receivers coach.

There will be a reunion that takes place next season since the NFC West and AFC South play each other in 2021. The Seahawks will host the Jaguars at some point at Lumen Field.

The biggest name in that matchup is yet to officially become part of Jacksonville's organization. That, of course, is Trevor Lawrence, who is a sure thing to be selected first overall by the Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence, Bevell and Schottenheimer vs. Russell Wilson and Seattle's new OC Shane Waldron will be a matchup worth circling on the calendar when the schedule is released in the spring.