Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone will return in 2020

The Jacksonville Jaguars won’t be looking for a new head coach in 2020. Doug Marrone will return as head coach next season, Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced on Tuesday.

In addition to Marrone returning, his entire staff will also be back in 2020. Khan released a statement detailing why he made the decision, which came after he held one-on-one meetings with Marrone, general manager Dave Caldwell and numerous players.

While our discussions will remain confidential, the decision I am making to keep our staff intact for 2020 has nothing to do with our victory on Sunday and everything to do with my positive meetings with Dave, Doug, the coordinators and our players, as well as my belief that this is not the time to consider an overhaul of our organization. The 2019 season was unacceptable and I’ve made my dissatisfaction clear. While many unusual circumstances influenced our season, none can fully explain or defend our second-half collapse with first place in the division within reach on Week 9. At the same time, there were positive developments and contributions that should not be overlooked.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In the statement, Khan also revealed that Tom Coughlin, who served as the team’s executive vice president of football operations until he was fired in mid-December, won’t be replaced. Caldwell and Marrone will report directly to Khan.

Doug Marrone will get another chance to coach the Jaguars to a winning season in 2020. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Story continues

Marrone presided over a 6-10 team that was immediately beset by a key injury. Quarterback Nick Foles, who signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jags in March, went down with a broken left collarbone in the first game of the season. Gardner Minshew became the team’s quarterback and things started to look up — they were a serviceable 4-4 after Week 8 — but that ended up being the high watermark of the season. They won just two more games over the final nine weeks, and Foles was benched in the middle of his third game back in Week 13.

The heat is on for Marrone and his staff. While a few of the team’s internal issues can be ascribed to the now-departed Coughlin (and his fondness for excessive fines), the on-field product left a lot to be desired.

Khan made one thing clear in his statement: He expects Marrone to deliver a winning team in 2020.

More from Yahoo Sports: