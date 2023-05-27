Jaguars got Bills to reveal they wanted Dalton Kincaid before 2023 NFL draft trade (video)

Under the gun, it appears Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane showed his hand to the Jacksonville Jaguars after all.

Like the Bills video team did after the 2023 NFL draft, the Jaguars shared a video of how things went down behind the scenes. Buffalo became involved in that Jacksonville feature because the two teams conducted a trade.

The Bills ended up trading up from pick No. 25 to 27 in a deal with the Jags in order to select tight end Dalton Kincaid.

It happened, but there was plenty of back and forth.

Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane admitted that following the draft. But via the Jaguars video, it appears Jags GM Trent Baalke did a pretty good job himself.

In what appears to be a phone call between Beane and Baalke, the Jaguars GM not only got Beane to tell him exactly who he was going to select in moving up, Baalke also got a better second selection in the trade.

Originally Beane wanted to trade pick No. 137, instead, Baalke got 130.

Check out the behind the scenes video below:

Fascinating look Inside the #Jaguars Draft Room: The Jags made the decision to trade down twice, risking missing out on picking OT Anton Harrison. GM Trent Baalke forced the #Giants and #Bills to tell him which side of the ball they'll pick: "Offense or defense?" Baakle got… pic.twitter.com/QlyZJ7VKBt — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 26, 2023

