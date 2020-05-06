Jaguars 'going to go forward' with Fournette after failed trade

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell expects Leonard Fournette to be a key part of the team's offense in 2020, even though they tried to trade him recently.

The Jaguars have not picked up Fournette's fifth-year option, meaning he will be a free agent after the upcoming campaign, yet Jacksonville had hoped to part ways sooner having shopped the running back around the draft.

However, having failed to find a willing trade partner, Fournette will return to Jacksonville, where he is due to earn $4.1million in guaranteed money next season.

"There were just some minor [trade] discussions with that but nothing substantial throughout the draft or prior to the draft," Caldwell told PFT's podcast.

"I think the mindset is that we're going to go forward with Leonard on the team. I had a good talk with him on Friday. I know coach [Doug] Marrone has had some discussion with him.

"He seems to be in great shape and mental frame of mind, and we feel that he'll have a great season this year."