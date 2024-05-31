Jaguars GM Trent Baalke liked the Dallas Turner selection for the Vikings

The selection of Dallas Turner in the 2024 NFL Draft has been praised by fans and media alike. However, it seems that Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke also liked the move for the Vikings.

In a video posted on the Jacksonville Jaguars YouTube channel, the trade negotiations between Baalke and Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah can be heard. Baalke and Adofo-Mensah go back and forth in the video, but the end result is the Jaguars front office figurehead asks if the team is going up for Dallas Turner, to which they respond, “Yes.”

Baalke, in turn, responds with “good pick” before the team finalizes the trade that sent the Jaguars the team’s 23rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They also received the Viking’s third and fourth-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, all for the ability to move up to 17 to select Dallas Turner.

Dallas Turner has impressed so far in OTAs and rookie minicamp. He and Jonathan Greenard are hoping to give the Vikings an excellent pairing along the edge.

Jacksonville produced an awesome behind the scenes look at the Jaguars (Brian Thomas Jr.) and Vikings (Dallas Turner) trade in Round 1 Trip MacCracken – the Director of Player Finance – with the important role of relaying trade value charts in real time pic.twitter.com/10sRqD9Q8p — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) May 30, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire