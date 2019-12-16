Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Raiders fans gave more middle fingers than ever

Well, that's it. The Raiders played in their final game at the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday in a devastating 20-16 loss to the Jaguars.

Fans were not happy with it, and booed quarterback Derek Carr as he exited the field. But he wasn't the only quarterback to get grief from the fans. Jacksonville's Gardner Minshew received some rude actions of his own from Raiders fans.

"I probably saw more middle fingers today than I have in my whole life," Minshew told reporters after the game. "They have a good time, man. It was fun to ruin that for them."

Minshew finished the game going 17-for-29 with 201 yards and two touchdowns. It was a game the Raiders still should have had against a Jaguars team that was 4-9 heading into it.

These rampant middle fingers were on top of fans rushing the field, throwing debris and even getting physical in at least one incident.

The Raiders will relocate to Las Vegas in 2020 and all they have is a finale filled with blowing a late lead and a stadium filled with boos.

