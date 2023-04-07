The Jaguars have a bit more cap space to work with as they head into the rest of the offseason.

The team has restructured the contract of safety Rayshawn Jenkins. Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap.com reports that the team converted $6.42 million of his 2023 salary into a signing bonus.

Jacksonville also added void years onto the back end of Jenkins’ contract, which is up after the 2024 season, in order to further spread out the cap hit. The move saves $5.136 million on this year’s cap.

Jenkins started every game the Jaguars played last season. He had 116 tackles, three interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, a sack, and three forced fumbles in the regular season. He added 14 tackles in the playoffs.

Jaguars free up cap space with Rayshawn Jenkins restructure originally appeared on Pro Football Talk