Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has been franchised.

The franchise tag, which Ngakoue had been expecting, was officially placed on him today.

Ngakoue has said he does not intend to sign a long-term contract with the Jaguars, so it appears likely that he’ll be traded. That has become the norm around the NFL: Last year three pass rushers were franchised — Jadeveon Clowney, Dee Ford and Frank Clark — and all three of them were traded.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The big question now is which team will trade for Ngakoue, and how much the Jaguars can get in a trade for him. The Jaguars already have two first-round picks in this year’s draft, and they’d love to get a third.

Ngakoue is the No. 11 player on our list of the Top 100 free agents.

Jaguars franchise Yannick Ngakoue originally appeared on Pro Football Talk