How this Jaguars move changed the 2022 NFL Draft for Jets and Giants

Cam Robinson steps back to block for Trevor Lawrence

As NFL teams had to get their franchise tags in on Tuesday by 4 p.m., the Jacksonville Jaguars made an interesting one.

And it just might have changed the entire complexion of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Left tackle Cam Robinson, who was set to become a free agent when the new year came around, was tagged by the Jags. Why is this significant? Well, a tackle was what many scouts and experts believed Jacksonville would take with their first overall pick.

Now who knows what they're looking to do in the draft? It could work out in the Jets' and Giants' favors.

Alabama T Evan Neal and N.C. State T Ickey Ekwonu are regarded by many as top three selections. But, with Robinson staying on board as the Jags' left tackle, maybe they won't go with another offensive lineman at No. 1. Maybe they'd rather bolster their pass rush, another area of need, with Michigan's Aidan Hutchison.

That trickle down effect would go right to the Detroit Lions at No. 2, where Hutchinson has been mocked for quite some time. They've got a solid O-line now, but desperately need defensive playmakers.

Then, there's the Houston Texans at No. 3. They're a bit of a wild card, but many believe one of Neal or Ekwonu will be on their card when it's handed in.

For the Jets, this franchise tag of Robinson couldn't be any better. GM Joe Douglas might want to run his card in with the remaining tackle if that's how the board shakes out. Or maybe they really want Kayvon Thibodeaux and he makes his way to No. 4.

In the Giants' case, they still have to wait on what the Jets do. They could really want either Neal or Ekwonu to bolster their line the same way the Jets might be thinking. But the chances of landing one of those two guys just got better with the Jags' move.

We'll eventually see what happens at the end of the day, but when new mock drafts are released, be sure to keep an eye on what Jacksonville could be doing now that their O-line is keeping a key member for the 2022 campaign.