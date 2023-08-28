Jaguars fourth-round LB Ventrell Miller out for year with Achilles injury

Jaguars fourth-round pick Ventrell Miller will not contribute to the team's defense this season.

Head coach Doug Pederson announced on Monday that Miller will miss the entire year after suffering an Achilles injury in Saturday's preseason finale against the Dolphins.

Miller had nine tackles and two sacks in the Jaguars' three preseason games. He had 74 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss while playing for the University of Florida last season.

The Jaguars listed Miller behind Foye Oluokun and Shaquille Quarterman on their depth chart. Devin Lloyd, Chad Muma, Caleb Johnson, and Dequan Jackson are also in the linebacker group as the Jags head toward the cut to 53 players.