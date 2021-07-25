The Jaguars added a fourth player to the COVID-19 list Saturday. Cornerback Chris Claybrooks joined cornerbacks CJ Henderson and Luq Barcoo and quarterback Jake Luton on the reserve list.

Howard Balzer of SI.com reports that after Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Lions offensive tackle Evan Heim were added Sunday, 10 NFL players are on the COVID-19 reserve list with nine of those the result of a positive coronavirus test.

The Jaguars will start training camp shorthanded at corner with three on the COVID-19 list.

Jacksonville drafted Claybrooks in the seventh round in 2020 out of Memphis. He played 374 defensive snaps and 191 on special teams as a rookie.

He made 39 tackles and three pass breakups, while returning 13 kickoffs and three punt returns.

Jaguars have four players on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk