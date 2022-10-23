Jaguars’ Folorunso Fatukasi, Marvin Jones Jr. active vs. Giants

The Jacksonville Jaguars listed four players as questionable Friday, but all of them are active for a Week 7 game against the New York Giants.

That includes defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi, who missed the last two weeks due to a quad injury, and wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., who was out last week.

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin and wide receiver Jamal Agnew were both ruled out Friday, but the addition of defensive lineman Adam Gotsis as what appears to be a healthy scratch is somewhat of a surprise.

The Giants’ list of inactives was unsurprising as five players were already ruled out Friday. Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari was placed on injured reserve Saturday and the other four players listed as out took up over half of the list of inactives.

The Giants inactives: CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)

WR Kenny Golladay (knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring)

OLB Oshane Ximines (quad)

S Jason Pinnock (ankle)

LB Austin Calitro — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 23, 2022

Added to the list Sunday were safety Jason Pinnock, who was listed as questionable, and linebacker Austin Calitro.

Among the active players for the Giants is safety/linebacker Landon Collins. The three-time Pro Bowler and former Giants first-round pick signed with the team’s practice squad earlier this month, nearly seven months after he was released by the Washington Commanders.

