Jaguars DE Folorunso Fatukasi ‘day-to-day’ with quad injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars don’t have much depth along the defensive line, so a quad injury suffered by defensive end Folorunso Fatukasi on Sunday could present problems for the team.

Fatukasi, 27, was on the field for just 16 snaps during the Jaguars’ 29-21 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles before he was sidelined. While a nagging calf injury created issues for Fatukasi in preseason and the opening week of the season, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said that isn’t the problem anymore.

“Yeah, it was his quad,” Pederson said Monday. “His calf was fine, it was his quad in this game, and he’s day-to-day right now.”

With Fatukasi out of action for most of the day Sunday, the Eagles ran the ball 50 times for 210 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Adam Gotsis was on the field for a season-high 58 snaps and made a few big plays, including a half-sack and a key pass deflection. Gotsis wasn’t able to do much to slow the Philadelphia rushing onslaught, though.

The Jaguars defensive line starts Fatukasi and Roy Robertson-Harris at end with DaVon Hamilton in the middle at nose tackle. The only three players on the depth chart behind that trio are Gotsis, Arden Key, and Dawuane Smoot.

While Fatukasi tips the scales at 318 pounds, Gotsis is the heaviest of the backups at 287 pounds.

