The Jaguars have played more games in London than any other NFL team and they will add to that total twice in 2023.

The NFL announced this year’s slate of European games on Wednesday morning and it shows that the Jaguars will become the first team to play two games in London in the same season. They will play their customary role as the designated home team for a Week Four game against the Falcons at Wembley Stadium and then they will stay on that side of the Atlantic Ocean to face the Bills in Week Five at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jacksonville will be designated as the road team for that game, but playing games in London in back-to-back weeks will only solidify the Jaguars’ status as London’s de facto home team.

The Jaguars are set to play in London again in 2024 as the final game of a three-year deal to be the host for games at Wembley. Given the team’s extended involvement in London, it seems likely that they’ll look to get another one in place once that agreement comes to an end.

Jaguars will be first team to play two London games in same season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk