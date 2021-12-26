Jaguars have first lead since Week Nine

The Jaguars weren’t able to score on three plays from the Jets’ four-yard-line on their first possession of Sunday’s game, but they did end the drive with their first lead since Week Nine.

Matthew Wright‘s 21-yard field goal put the Jaguars up 3-0 with almost seven minutes off the clock at MetLife Stadium. It’s the first time the Jags have led a game since the final minute of their 9-6 win over the Bills on November 7 and their first lead since firing Urban Meyer.

The biggest gain on the drive came when Jets cornerback Brandin Echols was flagged for pass interference on a deep shot to Laquon Treadwell. That picked up 35 yards and the Jaguars also converted a fake punt from their own 33-yard-line early in the drive.

It will now be the Jets’ chance to try to make the Jags’ lead their last of Sunday’s game.

