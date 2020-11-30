Jaguars fired their GM immediately after losing to the Browns

Shortly after Baker Mayfield took a knee in victory formation for the Cleveland Browns in Jacksonville, the Jaguars decided enough was enough. The Jaguars fired longtime GM Dave Caldwell after Sunday’s loss.

Caldwell finishes his eight years in Jacksonville with a 37-85 record and double-digit losses in every year but one, including this season’s 1-10 mark. This was not a move made in haste by Jaguars owner Shad Khan; Caldwell simply ran out of rope.

The Browns are no longer the bottom-feeder that would merit embarrassment if a team lost to them. That’s not the narrative here. But it’s still nice to see the Browns rising up and leaving the realm of the teams in need of regime changes.

