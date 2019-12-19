Jaguars fire Tom Coughlin

Congratulations and good luck to those of you playing in your fantasy championship this week! If your league still plays the championship on Week 17, get that changed for next season. With three games on Saturday, there’s no game on Thursday. With that in mind, there is still plenty of news and injuries to break down before the week kicks off. Before I dive in be sure to check out Jesse Pantuosco's review of Week 15's targets and touches.

Jaguars Fire Executive VP of Football Operations Tom Coughlin

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Coughlin was in charge of all football decisions for the Jaguars over the past three years. Their 10-6 season in 2017 was the obvious highlight of his tenure but it’s fair to ask how much influence he had in year one. In 2018 and 2019 they won exactly 10 games combined with the team seemingly giving up during the year. Coughlin also had a part in the Jaguars breaking the CBA rules for fining players for a variety of non-football issues. The NFLPA even told free agents to consider signing elsewhere instead of Jacksonville based on all of the issues. After fielding one of the league’s top defenses in 2017, the Jaguars now rank 28th in rushing success rate allowed and 19th in passing success rate allowed. Part of their demise came after trading blue-chip corner Jalen Ramsey but it’s not like the Jaguars are in a good position moving forward even with the compensation. They only have a handful of impact players on offense with little talent on defense. Shad Khan and the Jaguars could be moving in a completely different direction soon.

Editor's Note: Looking for an added edge? Dominate all season long with our DFS Toolkit. Use our Lineup Optimizer to come up with winning lineups for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo! Click here for more!

Story continues

Josh Jacobs ruled out for Week 16

This means DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard will split carries against the Chargers. Washington is expected to see the majority of work between the two. Despite being out of the playoff race, Gruden threw Jacobs into the mix last week against the Jaguars. Jacobs had 24 carries and posted his second-worst yards per carry of the season (3.71) despite playing against the Jaguars run defense which ranks 28th in rushing success rate allowed. It’s unlikely he’ll play in the season finale in Week 17 against the Broncos but Gruden said he would re-evaluate Jacobs prior to the game. Nothing screams incompetence more than hammering your injured first-round pick between the tackles in a meaningless Week 17 game. In all likelihood, Jacobs will end his rookie campaign with 242 carries for 1,150 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns. He also added 166 yards on 20 receptions through the air. Jacobs will likely be a fringe first-round pick in 2020 fantasy drafts.

Injury Report

Will Fuller (hamstring) remained limited for Wednesday's practice. He was limited all of last week but wound up playing. Fuller draws a good matchup against the pass-funnel Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary if he suits up as expected.

Raiders placed RT Trent Brown (pectoral) on injured reserve. Brown was nominated for the Pro Bowl after a strong season. The 26-year old got a four-year, $66 million contract in March and is proving to be worth every penny. Brandon Parker will start in Brown’s absence for the Raiders.

JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) was a limited participant for Wednesday's practice. Last week he was cleared to play but suffered a setback mid-week. There’s probably a 50-50 shot he suits up in this one but even if he plays he’s tough to trust in fantasy with Devlin Hodges still under center.

Damien Williams (ribs) returned to practice Wednesday. He was close to returning last week against Denver but wound up sitting out. He’s on track to play this week against the Bears and should split touches with LeSean McCoy, Darwin Thompson, and Spencer Ware. It’s unclear how this touch share would shake out and is a situation to approach with caution.

Daniel Jones (ankle) worked with the starters at Wednesday's practice and is expected to play against the Redskins after missing the past two weeks with a sprained ankle. Barring a setback with Jones it looks like Eli Manning has started his last game as a New York Giant. Jones is an upgrade over Manning at this point and has a chance to play against Washington for the second time this season after completing 74.2 percent of his passes last time around.

Cowboys backup QB Cooper Rush took the majority of snaps for Dak Prescott (shoulder) at Wednesday's practice. This is a situation to keep an eye on with Dak reportedly nursing an AC joint injury. The expectation for the time being is that Prescott plays in the season-deciding matchup against Philadelphia.

Quick Hits

Julian Edelman (knee, shoulder) remained limited for Wednesday's practice. This isn’t too surprising as Edelman has been limited for weeks. He’ll likely suit up in an important game against the Bills. … Jets S Jamal Adams (foot) said there's a "very high" chance he returns for Week 16 against the Steelers. This would make for a significant hit to the Steelers passing attack as Adams has been one of the best safeties in the league. … Saints LG Andrus Peat (arm) returned to practice on Wednesday. Peat’s return would be a solid upgrade for the Saints offensive line. …Titans placed K Ryan Succop on injured reserve with a knee injury, ending his season. He was activated off injured reserve in early November but has been dreadful since. The Titans seem to be blaming the injury and put him back on injured reserve. He’ll likely be cut in the offseason but should find a new home once he’s healthy.