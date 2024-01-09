Jaguars fire RB coach Bernie Parmalee

The Jaguars fired defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell and other members of their defensive coaching staff on Monday and they continued making changes to head coach Doug Pederson's staff on Tuesday.

Running backs coach Bernie Parmalee was dismissed. Parmalee joined the Jaguars in 2021 after spending three years with the Falcons, two years with the Raiders and two years with the Chiefs. The Jaguars will also part ways with assistant offensive line coach Todd Washington after his contract expired.

"Since our season's end, I have made the difficult decision to relieve several members of the coaching staff – on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball -- of their duties," Pederson said in a statement. "I want to thank each of these coaches for their tireless efforts these last two seasons. Ultimately, I felt change was necessary to allow our football team to reach the goals for which we are capable."

The Jaguars lost five of their final six games to tumble from the top of the AFC South to out of the playoffs.