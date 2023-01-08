Jaguars finally get on scoreboard to cut deficit to 10-7

The Titans have lost six in a row and most didn’t expect them to put up much of a fight tonight in Jacksonville. But Tennessee is taking it to the Jaguars so far.

The Titans have a 141 to 114 advantage in yards and are up 10-7 late in the first half.

Joshua Dobbs has completed 10 of 12 passes for 90 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown pass to Chigoziem Okonkwo. It is Dobbs’ second career touchdown pass in his second career start — his first came in Week 17 in a loss to the Cowboys — and Okonkwo’s third career touchdown catch.

After going three-and-out on their first drive, the Titans have scored on back-to-back possessions. Randy Bullock got them on the board first with a 51-yard field goal as they converted two fourth downs in the 17-play, 51-yard drive that ate up 9:59.

Derrick Henry has found some running room and now has 47 yards on 12 carries. It includes a vicious stiff arm to Rayshawn Jenkins that sent the Jaguars defensive back to the ground.

The Jaguars went three-and-out on their first drive and were down to the Tennessee 22 on their second drive when Trevor Lawrence‘s pitch on an attempted reserve was never handled. Rashad Weaver recovered the fumble.

The Jaguars finally got on the board on Lawrence’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Christian Kirk with 2:36 remaining in the half.

Lawrence is 11-of-13 for 98 yards and a touchdown.

