Jaguars final Week 11 injury report: RB James Robinson listed as questionable, LB Dakota Allen ruled OUT

The Jacksonville Jaguars had two players surface in the status column of the final injury report for their Weak 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Those players were running back James Robinson (heel/knee) and linebacker Dakota Allen (shoulder).

Robinson who was limited on Thursday and Friday, was ruled questionable and Jags coach Urban Meyer told the media that he would be day-to-day heading into the game as he was last week. Robinson has been dealing with a heel injury since taking the field against Seattle Week 8, but the knee injury is one he sustained this past Sunday against Indianapolis, though it didn’t take him out of the game.

Allen also was limited on Thursday and Friday. Additionally, he sustained his injury against the Colts just as Robinson did and was ruled questionable to return as a result.

As for the Niners, two of their top running backs surfaced on the injury report. Those players were Elijah Mitchell (rib, finger) and JaMychal Hasty (ankle). The latter was rued out while the former is doubtful, which means the Niners will now turn to Jeff Wilson Jr. and rookie Trey Sermon to hold it down in the backfield.

49ers defensive lineman Maurice Hurst was also ruled out for Sunday’s game, which will leave them without a veteran depth piece on the defensive line.