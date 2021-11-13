Jaguars final injury report for Week 10: RB James Robinson questionable vs. Colts

As expected, Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (heel) was listed as questionable on the final injury report for Week 10’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. However, the good news is that no other players joined him in the status column.

Friday morning, Jags coach Urban Meyer provided the media with an update on Robinson, stating that the practice that followed his presser would be important for Robinson in terms of getting a read on his status. On Thursday, Robinson was limited and said he could still feel the injury when taking reps, but added that the team planned to monitor it on a day-to-day basis.

If Friday marked a good day of practice for Robinson, it appears he’ll be able to go. However, Meyer said the team is expected to give Carlos Hyde reps alongside Robinson, so it seems like they won’t overwork the second-year rusher even if he can return.

The other big update that came from the injury report was the status of linebacker Myles Jack (knee). He didn’t practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but Meyer confirmed that he could’ve as the staff was choosing to be cautious with him. Jack was upgraded to full participation Friday and will play Sunday, giving the unit a player who is quite familiar with the Colts.

Offensive starters Cam Robinson (back) and Trevor Lawrence (ankle) were also upgraded to full participation after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday. Both sustained injuries last Sunday but were expected to play as their situations weren’t severe.

As for the Colts, cornerback Xavier Rhodes was ruled out and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was ruled questionable. Despite his injury, Buckner said he was confident he would play Sunday, but if he is unable to go it would be huge for the Jags.