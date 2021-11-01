Jaguars fall to 1-6 after an embarrassing loss to Seattle: Here are the reactions from Twitter

The Jacksonville Jaguars winning ways have come to a short end.

After securing a win in London against the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, the Jaguars were brought quickly back down to earth as they suffered a blowout defeat against the Seattle Seahawks by the score of 31-7. The game featured backup quarterback Geno Smith making his first start since 2016 and earning his first win since 2014. Starting quarterback Russell Wilson was out with an injured finger, and the Jags could not take advantage of the new quarterback situation.

The loss keeps the Jags in third place, just ahead of the 1-6 Houston Texans in the AFC South standings. Things will not get any easier as they will face the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills in TIAA Bank Field.

While the high of the Jaguars’ London victory has worn off, here are the Twitter reactions from the Jaguars and Seahawks Week 8 matchup:

Jaguars LB Myles Jack: “This is humiliating. … This is embarrassing.” — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) October 31, 2021

Miserable performance by the #Jaguars. Utterly embarrassing thus far. — Hays Carlyon (@HaysCarlyon) October 31, 2021

11 dropped passes on 3rd downs this season. my lord. — Blythe Brumleve (@blythebrum) October 31, 2021

A step? https://t.co/S0iYJ06McL — The 1 game winning streak MC Wale (@theMCwale) November 1, 2021

ICYMI… Game report: Seahawks 31, #Jaguars 7 "This is not something that anybody wants to be a part of as far as going out there and putting that product on the field. We have to be better."

— LB Myles Jack STORY:https://t.co/JBw89uuPHu — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) November 1, 2021

J-Rob was here already. Trevor was a gift and no-brainer. Outside of RB and QB, this team needs players ar every other position group. Really nothing to show for picks and cap space. — Amp Wigg (@ShopTalkingWigg) October 31, 2021

I want everyone to see this: Jacksonville Jaguars fans deserve better. Us fans as a whole are more more more passionate than the team as of today's game. S/O to each and everyone who goes on these road football and still pour all of your hearts out. SALUTE pic.twitter.com/onw6sHkjOx — #DTWD Duval Giant (@DuvalGiant77) November 1, 2021

I hate it here https://t.co/UP3IOtIywJ — Teal Tomahawk (@JagsApologist) October 31, 2021

Hey Siri, show me one play that sums up the #Jaguars Urban Meyer era pic.twitter.com/wrguck89KZ — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) October 31, 2021

"One thing I want to say: Trevor Lawrence is a great player. He just has to stick with it… He's going to have a great career." Geno Smith joins @AJRoss_TV after the @Seahawks win. pic.twitter.com/GLf6VAuGgx — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 31, 2021

I don’t think you’ll find a worse coaching staff in the league than what’s currently happening in Jacksonville. The Jaguars looked totally unprepared for any football activity, and that lies on the staff — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) October 31, 2021

Former #NFL DB Adam Archuleta shredding the #Jaguars defense on CBS: “I don’t know what’s going on in Jacksonville. Assignment errors, coverage busts, it’s too easy. They can’t cover.” Embarrassing. — Andrew Gibson (@1010XLAG) October 31, 2021

A 2-5 football team being quarterbacked by Geno Smith is flat out humiliating the Jaguars. Jacksonville is embarrassing themselves. — Ryan Green (@RyanGreen1010XL) October 31, 2021

NFL teams will get caught once or twice a year with 12 men while trying to make a sub. Jags get caught every other week with 12 men in formation on defense or 12 players in the offensive huddle. It's inexplicable. It's inexcusable. — Tony Smith (@1010xlfattony) October 31, 2021