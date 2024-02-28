Jaguars' new facility helps them rise from 28th to fifth in NFLPA player survey

The Jaguars opened the doors to the Miller Electric Center, a $120 million practice facility in downtown Jacksonville, before training camp. The 125,000-square-foot facility includes an indoor practice field as well as outdoor practice fields, team offices, locker rooms, medical facilities and a draft room.

Thus, it's no surprise that, with the NFL's newest training complex, the Jaguars made the biggest jump in the NFLPA’s second annual player team report card.

Jacksonville rose from 28th in the previous survey to fifth this year.

"When asked what the No. 1 thing they want changed at their facility, the answer was unanimous -- get rid of the rats!" the 2023 NFLPA report card read. "Players reported that for 3-4 weeks this season, there was a rat infestation in the locker room and laundry hampers."

The new facility brought A grades in ownership (No. 3 overall in that category), the team training room (No. 3), the weight room (No. 4) and the locker room (No. 6). The team also received an A in team travel, ranking fifth overall in that category.

"New facilities, no more rats," NFLPA president JC Tretter said Wednesday.

Treatment of families was the team's only grade below a B minus with the Jaguars one of only 12 teams that doesn't provide a family room to players’ families during the game. Otherwise, owner Shad Khan's team received high marks in the 11 categories surveyed.