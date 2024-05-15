Jaguars to face Bears, Patriots in 2024 London games

Jacksonville will face Chicago at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 13 and New England at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 20 — both located in London, England — for the Jaguars’ 2024 international games, the NFL announced early Wednesday morning.

Both contests are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET and will air on NFL Network.

The Jaguars will carry an away team designation when facing the Bears and host the Patriots as the home team at Wembley, where they’ve played one game per season since 2013, except from 2020-21.

Jacksonville will face two opponents abroad for the second consecutive season after doing so for the first time in 2023, against Atlanta and Buffalo.

While the Jaguars have their franchise quarterback in place in Trevor Lawrence, who owns a 3-1 record in London and is in negotiations with the team about a long-term contract, the Bears and Patriots each selected signal-callers at the top of the 2024 NFL draft who will make their international debuts against Jacksonville.

Chicago took Southern Cal quarterback Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall; New England picked North Carolina passer Drake Maye at No. 3.

The announcement came just over 12 hours before the league is scheduled to reveal full schedules for the 2024 season, at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

