Jaguars extend Trevor Lawrence; new contract ties him with Joe Burrow for league's highest

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed quarterback Trevor Lawrence to a five-year, $275 million contract extension, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday.

The deal averages out to $55 million per year, which ties him with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for highest in the NFL.

Joe Burrow: Bengals quarterback opens up about the mental toll injuries have taken on him

Burrow and the Bengals agreed to a five-year, $275 million extension in September of 2023. Burrow's contract includes $219.01 million guaranteed, Lawrence's includes $200 million guaranteed, according to the ESPN report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow joined by Trevor Lawrence as NFL's highest-paid player