Jaguars extend punter Logan Cooke

The free agency period isn’t solely about bringing in players from other teams but is also about extending some who’ve outplayed their current contracts. That’s what the Jacksonville Jaguars were thinking this weekend as they announced that punter Logan Cooke was extended.

Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the deal was a four-year extension worth $12 million.

Logan Cooke (Jaguars) four-year contract extension is worth $12 million, according to league sources — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 21, 2021

Cooke, 25, was drafted by the Jags in the seventh round (No. 247 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. Due to the Jags struggling on offense over recent times, he’s seen the field often and has been one of the league’s better punters in the process.

Since joining the Jags, Cooke has accumulated 217 punts and has garnered a 42.9 net punting average, good for the highest figure in Jags history. That is good for fourth in the NFL currently when looking at averages since he was drafted.

Extending Cooke locks up the young punter, who is a part of one of the better special teams units in football when considering the accuracy of kicker Josh Lambo, too. With Urban Meyer now running the show, the group could make a big leap in 2021 as he’s been huge on special teams performance throughout his career.