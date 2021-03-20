Jaguars extend punter Logan Cooke

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
The Jaguars have signed punter Logan Cooke to a multi-year extension, the team announced on Saturday.

Exact terms of the contract were not disclosed, but NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported the deal should average $3 million per year.

Cooke was a seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft and had one more year remaining on his rookie deal. He’s appeared in 46 games for Jacksonville, missing two in 2020 with a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Cooke has averaged 46.3 yards on his 217 punts over the last three years. And he’s also kicked off, sending 54 percent of them for touchbacks in 2020.

Jaguars extend punter Logan Cooke originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

