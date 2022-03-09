Jaguars extend the contact of Tyrell Adams

The Jaguars announced they have extended the contract of linebacker Tyrell Adams.

He joined Jacksonville on Dec. 29 when the Jaguars signed him off the 49ers’ practice squad. Adams appeared in five games for San Francisco in 2021 and two games for Jacksonville.

He played 25 games for the Texans over three seasons, with 12 starts in 2020. Adams also spent two seasons with the Raiders.

Adams originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of West Georgia, signing with Seattle in 2015.

In 44 career games, he has 163 tackles, two sacks, four forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

