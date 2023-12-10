Jaguars are expected to have Travis Etienne Sunday

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence's availability has been the biggest storyline for the Jaguars this week, but he isn't the only offensive starter with a questionable designation for their game against the Browns.

Running back Travis Etienne has the same tag due to injured ribs that limited him in practice all week. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Etienne is expected to play through the injury on Sunday.

Etienne has 205 carries for 771 yards and eight touchdowns to go with 40 catches for 346 yards on the season, so his presence is a significant one for the Jacksonville offense.

Lawrence suffered a high-ankle sprain in last Monday's loss to the Bengals. A decision on his status is expected to be made after a pregame workout.