Jaguars expected to sign QB C.J. Beathard

While quarterback Trevor Lawrence is still the anticipated first-overall pick for the Jaguars at the 2021 NFL Draft, experience will not be waiting for him in Jacksonville. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are expected to sign former 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard. The 27-year-old was a third-round pick at the 2017 NFL draft. Beathard made 12 career starts in his three-year career with the 49ers. He has a 2-10 overall record in those outings and completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 3,469 yards. He’s also thrown 18 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions in his career