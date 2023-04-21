Jaguars expect Cam Robinson to be ready for camp

Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson missed the final weeks of last season after hurting his knee, but the team does not expect to be without him when they are back on the field this summer.

Robinson tore his meniscus in December, which pushed Walker Little into the lineup for the final three weeks of the regular season and both of the team’s playoff games. During a press conference on Thursday, General Manager Trent Baalke said that the team expects to have Robinson on the field when they get to training camp.

“From a health standpoint, yes,” Baalke said, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union.

Little replaced Robinson last season, but he’s set to play with him this year. Jawaan Taylor left for the Chiefs, which puts Little in line to start at right tackle as the Jaguars try to defend their AFC South title.

