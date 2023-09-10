Jaguars rally past Colts, Anthony Richardson 31-21

The Colts gave the Jaguars more than they wanted in the season opener Sunday.

Anthony Richardson didn't play like the game was too big for him, passing for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and DeForest Buckner returned a fumble for a touchdown.

But it wasn't enough against Trevor Lawrence, Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones as the Jaguars rallied past the Colts 31-21 in the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars gained 342 yards as Lawrence completed 24 of 32 passes for 241 yards with two touchdowns and a pick. He also lost the fumble that running back Tank Bigsby actually recovered but had it knocked out of his hands, leading to Buckner's 26-yard return.

That gave the Colts a 21-17 lead early in the second half.

But Tank Bigsby had a 1-yard touchdown run with 5:14 left, and following a Tyson Campbell pick of Richardson, Travis Etienne ran for a 26-yard score only 1:06 later.

Ridley, playing his first game since Oct. 24, 2021, had eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown, and Jones contributed five receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Richardson ran for 40 yards on 10 carries, but he was injured on a scramble. The hard hit he took near the goal line with 59 seconds left sent him to the sideline for the final three snaps.