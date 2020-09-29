Jaguars enter Week 4 as 3-point underdogs for road matchup vs. Bengals

After a tough home loss against the Miami Dolphins, the Jacksonville Jaguars have apparently lost the respect of the sportsbooks.

According to BetMGM, the Jacksonville Jaguars are 3-point underdogs in their next matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Jags were actually favored by the same amount in their last game against the Dolphins, but lost by the score of 31-13 in TIAA Bank Stadium. The Bengals are coming off of a thrilling yet heartbreaking 23-23 tie against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bengals and the Jaguars last met in 2019 with the Jags winning 27-17. Jacksonville holds an all-time record of 13-9 over Cincinnati. Both teams will come into the game with a combined 1-4-1 record.

The Jaguars are also a slight +150 underdog on the money line meaning that a $100 wager on the Jaguars to win would net $150. The over/under is set at 47.5 points with the Jaguars coming into the matchup scoring 23.3 points per game while the Bengals aren’t too far behind at 22.0 points per game.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

