Jaguars enter the week as a 3-point favorite vs. Dolphins

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been the underdogs for most of last season and the first two weeks of this season. However, at least for Week 3, it appears they will be on the opposite end of the spectrum.

According to BetMGM, the Jaguars are currently three-point favorites heading into their home matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins. The money line is very close to even with the Jags only a slight -167 favorite while the Dolphins come on the money line as +140 betting underdogs.

The Jaguars are 1-1 on the season while the Dolphins come into the game with a winless 0-2 record. Both teams have not met much in their history, but the Jags own a 5-4 series advantage historically against the Dolphins. The Jaguars have won the last two matchups versus the Dolphins with their last loss coming in 2014.

Wager to keep an eye on:

For those taking Jags, a great wager to pair with is the offering of “Jacksonville Jaguars by 7-12 points” coming in at +375 currently. This means that a $100 wager would net $375.

Dating back to last season, the Cardiac Cats have won seven times by a total average of 9.7 points. While the personnel has changed a bit, the Jaguars still keep the games pretty close meaning that a 10-point deficit would not be out of the realm of possibilities for the Jaguars. That could in turn pay largely if you’re going all in on the Jags to win on the money line, point spread (priced at -110, $110 wager would win $100), and the aforementioned 7-12 point wager.

